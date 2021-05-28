A weather “bump in the road” today; pleasant weather for the weekend

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A really, really pleasant holiday weekend of weather is ahead. However, there is a wet and stormy hurdle we must clear today and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will move across Campbell County and the region today. A few storms could be severe this afternoon into the evening producing localized damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size. Any thunderstorm will also produce locally heavy rain that could cause ponding in low-lying or poor drainage areas. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 05/28/2021-6AM)