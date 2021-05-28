Cancel
Law Enforcement

The ex-police officers fighting to end the war on drugs

By Rebecca Tidy
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt takes a lot of effort – and manpower – to wage a war on drugs. The Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) – which was introduced 50 years ago this week – has filled prisons and destroyed lives without reducing the availability of illicit drugs or the power of criminal organisations. On top of this is the staggering £535 million that drug arrests cost annually in England and Wales alone. Clearly, the MDA has been a disastrous failure and reform is needed urgently to resolve this ongoing public health crisis.

