Audio: Missouri State Auditor says state ranks 49th in nation in state aid to K-12 schools

WARRENSBURG, MO – An outstanding citizenship program that will bring hundreds of high school students from across the state to Warrensburg, the University of Central Missouri will host the 2021 American Legion Boys State of Missouri June 12-19. After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Boys State is returning to campus to continue an annual tradition that has taken place at UCM since 1953. Boys State utilizes many resources at the university to include various classrooms for the programs schools of instruction, the sport complexes for athletic events, Hendricks Hall and the Student Recreation and Wellness Center for general assemblies and major events, and residence hall rooms to house Boys State citizens. The participants must have completed their junior year in high school and must have distinguished themselves as leaders in their high school and community.