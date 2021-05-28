Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Audio: Missouri State Auditor says state ranks 49th in nation in state aid to K-12 schools

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report that examined funding trends in K-12 education in the state. The report found Missouri ranks near the bottom for the portion of classroom funding that comes from state sources and the formula calculating per-student funding has not kept up with inflation. “The...

www.kttn.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Galloway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#K 12 Schools#Missouri State Auditor#Missourians#Auditor Galloway#The State Adequacy Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
Missouri StateKait 8

Missouri auditor Nicole Galloway announces she will not run for state auditor or other statewide offices in 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri state auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday morning that she will not run for state auditor nor any other statewide office in 2022. Galloway is the only Democrat holding a statewide office in Missouri. She announced via Twitter on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection for another term as state auditor and not pursue any other offices.
PoliticsFulton Sun

State auditor announces she will not seek re-election

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday on Twitter she will not run for re-election in her current position or pursue any other post in 2022. Galloway, the only Democrat in a state-level Missouri office, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2020 and has been the state auditor since 2015. In a...
AgricultureCorydon Times-Republican

State auditor says governor violated law with COVID-19 ad

State Auditor Rob Sand, who is eyeing a run for governor next year, says Gov. Kim Reynolds violated Iowa law by using federal funds to pay for a public service announcement to raise public awareness about COVID-19. Sand said Reynolds violated a state law prohibiting the use of public money...
Missouri StateSedalia Democrat

Missouri Girls State, Boys State returns to UCM

WARRENSBURG — Missouri Girls State and Missouri Boys State are set to return to the University of Central Missouri’s campus after not being able to host their week-long events during the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Missouri Stateucmo.edu

Missouri Boys State Continues Longstanding Tradition at UCM June 12-19

WARRENSBURG, MO – An outstanding citizenship program that will bring hundreds of high school students from across the state to Warrensburg, the University of Central Missouri will host the 2021 American Legion Boys State of Missouri June 12-19. After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Boys State is returning to campus to continue an annual tradition that has taken place at UCM since 1953. Boys State utilizes many resources at the university to include various classrooms for the programs schools of instruction, the sport complexes for athletic events, Hendricks Hall and the Student Recreation and Wellness Center for general assemblies and major events, and residence hall rooms to house Boys State citizens. The participants must have completed their junior year in high school and must have distinguished themselves as leaders in their high school and community.
Missouri StateKOMU

Missouri ranks in top 10 states for nursing employment

COLUMBIA - Missouri is ranked at No. 8 in the nation for best places to work as a nurse, according to a study done by Wallethub. The nursing industry is expected to grow at almost double the rate of the average occupation through 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Audio: Missouri resumes in-person visits at state prisons

Visiting hours at Missouri’s 20 prisons have resumed, with some rules. Prisoners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can have visitors. Masks and on-site health screenings are required. Visits must be scheduled in advance with the prison. The Missouri Department of Corrections does not require visitors to be vaccinated, but it strongly encourages them to be immunized and tested beforehand. Due to the pandemic, some inmates have not had in-person visits in more than one year.
Iowa Statedickinsoncountynews.com

State auditor talks challenges in post-pandemic Iowa

Iowa's Auditor of State Rob Sand made several stops in the region June 2 and met with local officials in front of the Dickinson County Courthouse that afternoon. He addressed a number of questions on topics from efficient practices to federal COVID-19 relief funds. Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Baloun said...
Sciencewpgtalkradio.com

Midyear Tests Point to Education ‘State of Emergency’ in NJ

TRENTON – Some state education officials are sounding the alarm after midyear assessments showed three of every eight New Jersey public school students scored below grade level in math and English language arts. The coronavirus pandemic upended education, pushing classes online at all schools for three months last spring and...
Iowa Statenwestiowa.com

State auditor stops in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Iowa state auditor Rob Sand made the Sioux Center Area Veterans Memorial his first stop June 2 on a three-day tour to talk about his office’s work. Sand said that trips like this are an important part of his duties as a state official. During these trips, he’s had people come forward requesting his office to look into different matters.
Meigs County, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Meigs receives Auditor of State Award

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local School District recently received the Auditor of State Award from the office of State Auditor Keith Faber for a clean audit report. This is the third time in four years that Meigs Local has received the award, having also been recognized in 2018 and 2020.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Auditor launches audit of Harrison County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Harrison County, located in northwest Missouri. The county received a rating of “fair” from the most recent state audit, issued in November 2015. “Audits can help local officials take steps to make government more...