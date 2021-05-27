Cancel
Obituary: Mary Patricia Coppin

By Smits Funeral Homes
Cover picture for the articleMary Patricia Coppin, age 88, of Niles, IL passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Pat Coppin was a radiology tech at Woodlawn Hospital for many years. That is where she met her dear friends, Sharon and Bernard Whitaker. They worked together for many years, traveled together, and became almost like family. Pat is survived by her sister-in-law, Dolores (late Richard) Coppin, as well as a large extended family of nieces and nephews: Dale (Karen) Coppin, Darrell (Jane) Coppin, Dave (Nancy) Coppin, Debbie (Joe) Thornhill, Dean (Marianne) Coppin, Blaine (Susan) Coppin, Dan (Sunny) Coppin, Paul (Cathie) Coppin, Chris (Julia) Coppin, the late Timothy Coppin, Ed Coppin, Ann (Ron Peterson), Mary (Julie) Patnode, Beth (Bud) Cross, Alice (Jack) McInerney, Mike (Katie) Coppin, and Kathleen Coppin. Kind aunt of many great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and George (Betty) Coppin, and by her parents, Albert and Virginia Coppin. Mary was loved by many and will be missed.

