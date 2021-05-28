Xavier Sabata, Patricia Petibon & Ian Bostridge Highlight Auditori de Barcelona’s 2021-22 Season

& PERRY SOOK, BARITONE, TO RELEASE SIX VIDEO ONLINE SERIES. Entitled United Arts Studies, the Series will be Released on Six Thursdays, June - November, 2021. An adventurous and lighthearted video series exploring the coupling of the world’s greatest opera arias with masterpieces from the world of classical and modern paintings is being launched Thursday evening, June 24, 2021, 7 p.m. ET on YouTube Premiere. Founded by young opera couple, soprano Elizaveta Ulakhovich and baritone Perry Sook, United Arts Studies hopes to bring familiarity and fun to opera while exploring the visual arts. The series created during the pandemic follows the story of two young opera singers who, finding themselves with sudden free time, decide to enroll in an online art history course. Each episode contains a lesson about a painter and one or two composers and discussions are interspersed with the performance of operatic arias. Ms. Ulakhovich and Mr. Sook hope to entice lovers of the arts as well as novices to opera to enjoy the endless variety of these great human achievements. To view the videos, visit their YouTube Channel.