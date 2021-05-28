Cancel
Manning, SC

Ember is waiting for a home at Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmber is a 7-month-old, black-and-white, female domestic shorthair kitten. Ember is a playful and energetic cat. She is very sweet and loves to be held and petted. Ember gets along with other cats. She is current on all of her age-appropriate shots, has been spayed and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDs. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten. Our adoption fee for cats and kittens is $100. We are not currently open to the public but are doing adoptions by appointment only, with an approved application. If you are interested in adopting Ember or any of her siblings, you can get preapproved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.

www.theitem.com
City
#Animal Shelter#Ember#Cat#Aids#Feline Leukemia
