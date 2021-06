Emmerdale cast members have been left overjoyed by the news that two former co-stars are engaged.On Sunday (13 June), Chelsea Halfpenny, who played Amy Wyatt, announced that she is getting married to James Baxter, who played Jake Doland.Halfpenny joined the show in 2010, one year after Baxter left the ITV soap.“He liked it so he went and put a friggin ring on it!!!!!!!!” Halfpenny wrote on Instagram. “Obv changed his name to ‘FIANCÈ (green heart emoji)’ immediately on my phone. Also congrats to my 14-year-old self on managing to get the boy with the spikey hair that she fancied so...