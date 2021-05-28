Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 16

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16, Levi set out to get accepted for the vaccine trial. Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen were pushed to the limit when they treated a car crash patient. Elsewhere, Hayes and Jo worked together when Luna's legal guardian arrived at the hospital. Use the video...

www.tvfanatic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy Season 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What’s Next for Jo and Luna on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? The Season 17 Finale Will Bring Major Decisions

What’s Next for Jo and Luna on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? The Season 17 Finale Will Bring Major Decisions. Many fans speculated whether Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) would adopt baby Luna during Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. However, things did not proceed as planned. So, where does the new obstetrics and gynecology resident go from here? Luddington recently hinted at huge developments for Jo in the Season 17 finale of Grey’s Anatomy – here’s what he said.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Finale Finds Moments of Joy One Year After COVID-19

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Someone Saved My Life,” the Season 17 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy.”. “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) survived COVID-19 and returned to work within the 17th season of the ABC drama. But unlike every other patient on the show who received a congratulatory clap out when being discharged after surviving the virus, she avoided one. After months back in rotation at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, though, she finally completed her first surgery since having COVID — and was certainly deserving of praise.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Meg Marinis On Meredith’s Clap-Out In Season 17 Finale – Talesbuzz

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Season 17 finale of Grey’s Anatomy. In a typical Grey’s Anatomy twist, when Meredith was discharged in Episode 15 after months battling Covid, she did not get the clap-out all survivors get when leaving the hospital. While all of her colleagues were out front waiting for her to come out, she snuck out through the back, aided by Jackson.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Grey's Anatomy pandemic-themed Season 17 was surprisingly moving, despite being extremely weird

Binging through all 16 Grey's Season 17 episodes in recent weeks before Thursday's season finale "played as an extremely recent period piece for me, and watching it was weird and discomfiting," says Emily VanDerWerff. From the perspective of life returning to normal, Grey's COVID-themed season looks starkly different from when it premiered last November. "Earlier seasons of Grey’s have mostly unfolded concurrently with the calendar of our reality. This one reacted to an unprecedented and eventful year by slowing down and stretching out time," says VanDerWerff. "The move worked in the series’ favor in some ways (like making Meredith’s storyline feel vaguely plausible), and undercut its emotional and dramatic payoff in others. The Black Lives Matter protests, for instance, mostly come and go in a single hour, with unfortunate overtones of a 'very special episode'; a less-compressed season less beholden to the events of our reality might have been better able to create an entire storyline about racial injustice. Yet the compressed timeframe also highlighted how the season’s two main storylines contradicted each other, at least a little bit. As Covid-19 became an exhausting reality for the characters, who tried to conserve ventilators and had to deal with their own mandatory quarantines after positive tests, death became part of the background noise of the show even more than usual on a hospital drama. Meanwhile, Meredith’s drawn-out case — one that involves her miraculously breathing on her own after the doctors make the difficult decision to take her off her ventilator — suggests death is inevitable, unless you’re the protagonist of a popular television show." VanDerWerff adds: "Still, in the middle of all its thematic confusion, Season 17 of Grey’s is often intensely moving. I cried multiple times, especially as Meredith’s efforts to survive became more central to the story. Even the season’s least-successful episodes were admirably experimental, like the one set in a different character’s dream (where Meredith grimly intones, 'Time of death: September 11, 2001,' about the character’s long-dead true love, in case Grey’s hadn’t already referenced enough traumatic national events to keep you occupied). Grey’s Anatomy’s 17th season may have been the show’s 'saddest,' but it still had plenty of bed-hopping and weary banter between doctors disagreeing over patients. That life can go on at Grey Sloan Memorial means it can go on anywhere. When Meredith Grey wakes up again (because her daughter cries over her at her bedside — omg, you guys), it seems less like she has defeated death and more like she has accepted the fact that she lives in a TV show. Sometimes, the point of comfort-food TV isn’t that it ignores our reality; sometimes, the point is just that it’s there every week, for better or worse."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Star Recalls The Uncertainty Surrounding The Show's Season 18 Renewal

Spoilers ahead for the Grey's Anatomy Season 18 finale, "Someone Saved My Life Tonight." ABC’s long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, is staying in rotation for the 2021-22 season, bringing the series up to 18 seasons. The network announced a renewal last month, and it was a long time coming, especially after it was rumored that the series would be ending after the then-current Season 17. Now, Kelly McCreary, who portrays Dr. Maggie Pierce, has recalled the uncertainty that initially surrounded the renewal.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Justice for Amelink!

Amelia and Link have officially hit a rough patch. So much happened on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17, including a wedding, two marriage proposals, and Meredith's big return to the hospital. Join Jasmin Pettie, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss the hour!. Did Bailey have a point...
TV SeriesGossip Cop

Ellen Pompeo Puts Final Season Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ On ‘Life Support’ With Pay Demands?

Is Ellen Pompeo destroying Grey’s Anatomy? One report says her contract negotiation may bring the show to an end. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Ellen Pompeo is not content to work for anything less than she thinks she’s worth. Despite making millions from Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo is reportedly negotiating for another big paycheck despite a rating plunge. A source says, “If she’s to sign for two more years, Ellen wants a raise from her current $20 million to $25 million per year and her team isn’t budging as they negotiate with Disney/ABC.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finale: Proposals, Weddings, Heartbreak & New Beginnings Mark End Of Heavy & Hopeful Season 17

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about tonight’s Season 17 finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy closed out its 17th season Thursday night with a finale that fast-forwarded through eight months of the pandemic, from July 2020 to April 2021, and the major life events for the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors over that period, including two attempts at a Maggie-Winston wedding (one aborted and one successful), two attempts at a Link-Amelia proposal (one aborted and one unsuccessful), one Owen-Teddy proposal (accepted) and a successful adoption for Jo who became Luna’s mom — and, in one of the finale’s biggest twists — possibly Link’s new love interest.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Ellen Pompeo Reunites With Justin Chambers & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Hope He Returns Next Season

Former on-screen BFFs Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers have reunited, 18 months after the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star’s surprising exit from the show. Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers are back together! The Grey’s Anatomy actress, 51, and her former co-star were seen grabbing dinner with another ex-Grey’s star, Eric Dane, on June 11. Justin was seen rocking bleach blonde hair in a clip posted to Ellen’s IG story, in which he pretended to be a waiter. “What would you like for dinner?” Chambers is heard jokingly asking his two former co-stars. In the following video, the longtime TV actress filmed Eric and Justin sitting silently alongside each other.