“There is a thin line that separates laughter and pain, comedy and tragedy, humor and hurt.”. A close friend of mine described to me how she was gathered with her family around a beloved aunt who was dying in the hospital. The group surrounded her were crying quietly. That is until one of the aunts, the older sister of this aunt who was dying, began a diatribe of tormented tears. Always dramatic, Aunt Ruth, sobbed, “Oh, my sweet little sister, Helen! You were always so much better than me. You were so innocent. So beautiful. You were the best of us! This should be me, not you!”