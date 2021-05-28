Cancel
Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

By News
Eurogamer.net
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk 2077 has a new game director - and it's former creative director Gabriel Amatangelo. Amatangelo joined CD Projekt back in January 2020, and will now take over from former game director Adam Badowski. According to a report by GamesIndustry.biz, Badowski will now focus on other leadership duties within CD Projekt, including the company's new "strategic development framework" that will see the Cyberpunk and Witcher brands developed in parallel.

www.eurogamer.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Development#Projekt Red#The Playstation Store#Vgc#Digital Foundry#Ps4 Pro
