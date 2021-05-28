Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The True Meaning Behind 'White Teeth' By YoungBoy Never Broke Again

By Emily Hutchinson
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YoungBoy Never Broke Again (aka NBA YoungBoy or YoungBoy) is almost as famous for his controversial brushes with the law as he is for his music. The hip hop star — who has a history with Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna Mayweather — hasn't exactly stayed under the radar when it comes to legal issues, and he was arrested in March 2021 after he allegedly attempted to escape police. Per TMZ, the rapper had an "outstanding federal warrant" against him and the LAPD attempted to pull him over, but YoungBoy reportedly stopped the car and attempted to run.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Teeth#Whites#The True Meaning#Music Video#Tmz#Lapd#Sun#Juice Wrld#Instagram Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
B106

Documents Reveal FBI Refers to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Investigation as ‘Operation Never Free Again’

New developments have emerged regarding YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s federal firearms case. According to documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (June 9), attorneys for the Louisiana rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, filed a pretrial motion on Monday (June 7) to have their client released pending trial for his Sept. 29, 2020 arrest. YoungBoy was brought into custody on charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of firearm not registered in the national firearms registration and transfer record.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy's Lawyer Says Arrest Operation Was Called "Never Free Again"

NBA Youngboy is still keeping the streets hot with new music, even if he is locked up. The rapper found himself in a few legal cases since his claim to fame but his March arrest has left him behind bars until trial. As fans and peers continue to show their support for the incarcerated rapper, his lawyer has revealed a potential status offense during the rapper's arrest.
Cell Phoneshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Is The First Rapper To Own A Lamborghini Phone

Soulja Boy has been plotting his comeback for years but with a newly signed deal with Virgin Music and the #1 single on TikTok, it feels like it's fully in effect. His latest press runs have centered around his innovative approach to rap. There's a long list of accomplishments that Soulja can boast about but apparently, he has even more bragging rights than your average rapper.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s ‘Voice of the Heroes’ Places 16 Songs in Hot 100

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s Voice of the Heroes is a massive success. The album is at the top of the Billboard 200, but also is ruling the entire Hot 100. The release brought 16 tracks to the Hot 100, with the Travis Scott assisted “Hats Off” charting the highest at No. 16. “Voice of the Heroes” is No. 21, “2040” is No. 31, “How It Feels” is No. 34, “Still Runnin” featuring Meek Mill is No. 43, and “Who I Want” is No. 46.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Issues The Rules To Posting Money On ‘The Gram’

Rappers love flexing their money with any chance they get. It’s gotten to a point that people such as Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black have argued over who started the excessive displays of wealth. According to Lil Durk, though, not everyone has the right to show off their dead presidents.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Says Lil Uzi Vert Isn't Worth Enough For A $24M Diamond Forehead

People couldn’t get enough of Lil Uzi Vert’s purported $24 million pink gem he supposedly had implanted in his forehead earlier this year. Never one to mince his words, Boosie Badazz stopped by VladTV and explained how Uzi should’ve never spent the $24 million foolishly on the jewel if his net worth is really around the $20 million Vlad said.
Musiccountryfancast.com

Cam Burning House Video and Meaning Behind the Lyrics

Rising country songstress Cam gives us a great Burning House music video and the intense story behind her breakout hit song. The Cam Burning House house song was released in 2015 as a track on her “Untamed” album. The song went to Country radio on June 16, 2015. “Burning House” peaked at number 2 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts respectively. The song also crossed over and charted on the Hot 100 Pop Music chart, peaking at number 29. Watch the music video for “Burning House” and see the “Behind the Scenes” footage and story behind the song below.
MusicGlobal Grind

That Boy Good: Reminiscing On A Trending T-Pain’s Greatest Hits To Date

T-Pain is trending on Twitter today for several reasons. We think it’s because he’s done being underrated, and gearing up for his best year yet. One reason T-Pain began trending is because people have mistaken him for Bas in a recent clip that has been circulating from an upcoming video with J. Cole, Bas and Lil Tjay. Someone said if T-Pain and Thundercat had a baby.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Lil Pump Says Migos Definitely Belongs on Rap’s Mt. Rushmore

Lil Pump’s not just throwing his support behind naming Migos to rap’s Mt. Rushmore … he’s anointing them the G.O.A.T.!!!. The “Gucci Gang” rapper and his entourage were in the middle of a serious L.A. shopping spree at A Bathing Ape, and we asked him about the whole “Mt. Rushmore” debate that went down last week.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Funk Flex Makes Trouble For Charlamagne Tha God

Some celebrities just love to have all the attention on them. Funkmaster Flex certainly made it known that he loves the media attention. The Hot 97 host has already taken credit for stirring up beef between Meek Mill and Drake all for the “clout.” Recently, the radio host dredged up Charlamagne Tha God’s 2001 sexual assault case again. The radio host just made trouble for his fellow radio man. Given his past with chasing clout, it’s likely that the star is seeking attention again.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Travis Scott Gushes Over 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner At NYC Gala With Stormi

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together!. The 30-year-old rapper and 23-year-old business mogul looked like the picture-perfect couple as they posed for photos together on the red carpet. Travis wore a double-breasted dark suit while Kylie wore a body-hugging green dress with matching sheer gloves. Stormi also posed for a few photos, wearing a dark dress with high-top sneakers.