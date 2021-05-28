The True Meaning Behind 'White Teeth' By YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again (aka NBA YoungBoy or YoungBoy) is almost as famous for his controversial brushes with the law as he is for his music. The hip hop star — who has a history with Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna Mayweather — hasn't exactly stayed under the radar when it comes to legal issues, and he was arrested in March 2021 after he allegedly attempted to escape police. Per TMZ, the rapper had an "outstanding federal warrant" against him and the LAPD attempted to pull him over, but YoungBoy reportedly stopped the car and attempted to run.