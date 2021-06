As Americans have begun to emerge from quarantine ready to make up for lost time, the airline industry has reported a dramatic increase in disruptive and sometimes aggressive behavior from passengers. In many of these cases, passengers have quarreled with their flight attendants over mask use. In other cases, people have been just plain rowdy. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were as many reports of passenger misconduct in just three months as there were in the whole decade before that. One flight attendant union president called the surge “unprecedented.” In mid-May, a passenger who was asked to put on a seatbelt punched a flight attendant and knocked out two of her teeth. Southwest and American Airlines announced they were suspending alcohol service in the main cabins to try to tamp down the chaos.