To many St. Louisans, a small stretch of restaurants along Olive Boulevard is known as the area’s unofficial Chinatown. Roughly defined as between Interstate 170 to the west and Midland Boulevard to the east, the dining district is home to a vast array of Chinese restaurants serving everything from traditional dim sum to steamed-to-order soup dumplings and fluffy bao buns. Over the years, the area has become home to an even larger swath of internationally inspired eateries; you can now find fiery Jamaican jerk chicken, fresh Japanese sashimi and fragrant Vietnamese pho here as well. Driving by, it would be easy to overlook the collection of vibrant restaurants here, as many of them call unassuming strip malls home – but what a shame that would be.