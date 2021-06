Minnesota’s many farms and gardens grow all kinds of delicious – and beautiful – offerings. Not only do they provide fresh fruits and veggies – including some you can pick yourself – but some places also grow beautiful blooms that will put a smile on just about anyone’s face. Sunflowers are among Minnesotans’ favorite flowers. Lucky for us, fields of these cheery flowers are easy to spot along Minnesota’s roadways. Some even let you walk among the flowers! If you’d like to see some sunflower blooms for yourself, make a plan to follow our eye-popping sunflower field road trip. It’ll take you to several lovely fields around the state! Check it out: