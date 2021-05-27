Backpack - Coldwater Peak

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.5. Served from the can in a Lagunitas mason jar. Don't just stand there: bust a peak! Ahem. Anyway, this stuff pours a somewhat hazy sunset amber topped by a finger or so of dirty white foam. The nose comprises pine sap, orange rind, light caramel, and a touch of sourdough in the background. The taste brings in more of the same, the bitterness of the hops accentuated by the GF malts in the bill (according to the label, they're millet, buckwheat, and rice), which also lend that characteristic sourdough-ish effect. The body is a light medium, with a light moderate carbonation and a drying finish. Overall, a fairly solid GF DIPA, though not necessarily something I would revisit readily.