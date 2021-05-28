‘We started strength training in our 50s – and it's transformed our bodies’

Whether you’re the type of guy who hits leg day hard or prefers total-body workouts instead, chances are you still might be neglecting your hamstrings more than you should. We tend to favor exercises that target the quads and glutes, but it’s equally important to strengthen the hamstrings. This muscle group, which consists of three separate muscles — the semimembranosus, semitendinosus, and biceps femoris — works with your glutes to propel you forward when you run and walk and upward when you jump (perhaps when you sink three-pointers every Saturday in your pickup games!). Therefore, if you want to run faster, jump higher, squat heavier, or simply develop more sculpted, meaty legs, you definitely want to start incorporating the following hamstring exercises into your workout routine. Ease into it though, especially if you’re a beginner or if it’s been a while since you’ve set foot in the gym — the hamstrings are prone to cramps and strains.