Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Homework was ruining our family weekends so I've told my children they don't have to do it

By Georgina Fuller
Telegraph
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil yesterday I had never paid much attention to Professor Robert Winston, but the moment I heard him talking on Good Morning Britain about the futility of homework, I became a fan. Lord Winston, Professor of Science and Society at Imperial College London, said, “I think the first thing to...

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Winston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Minorities957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I don’t know how I feel about my kids learning Spanish”

Good morning. So I’ve moved to California 2 years ago. I am a divorced mother of 3 children; a 19 year old a 9 year old and a 5 year old. And I this is probably not a popular opinion but this is just the way I feel. First of all I want to start off by saying I am not racist and I have friends of every color, ethnicity. Since I don’t have a lot of family out here I have been taking my 2 youngest to daycare while I go to work. In this past year, my kids have been picking up a lot of Spanish. My 9 year old’s teacher has been including songs and activities in Spanish, she comes home saying words I have no idea what they mean and now my 5 year old is also saying words in Spanish. They even ask for certain foods in Spanish. I have spoke to the daycare and I told them I’m not really comfortable with them teaching my kids Spanish with out my consent. The ladies all speak perfect English but they sometimes mix up their activities to be bilingual. They never even asked me if I was okay with it. It’s hard to get my kids into a different daycare so I have no choice. I want to know if there’s any other parents out there dealing with a similar situation and how they’ve handled it. Before anyone calls me racist, I am not, and if my children want to learn a new language once they are older they can do so. But right now they are kids, and I need to know what they are saying since I am their mother. (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
EducationTelegraph

Primary school pupils should learn about white privilege, says RE teachers' organisation

Primary school pupils should be taught about white privilege, religious education (RE) teachers have been told in new curriculum guidance. Lessons should introduce children aged 8-11 to the “key concept” of white privilege, described as invisible benefits that society affords to people “because of their whiteness”, according to the National Association of Teachers of Religious Education (NATRE).
Kidsyoursun.com

At Blue Butterfly, children don't have to grieve alone

One in 14 children in the U.S. lose a parent or sibling by the time they turn 18, according to Tidewell Hospice. Danielle Visone was one of them. Visone is now a licensed clinical social worker and director of Tidewell Hospice’s Blue Butterfly Family Grief Center program. Ever since she lost her father at a young age, she was inspired to help kids who felt the same way she did.
Kidswilsonlawgroup.com

Do I Have to Leave Anything to My Children?

One storyline trope in Hollywood movies is the rich father disinheriting the family outcast. The story usually traces the child’s attempts to win the father over and be considered a part of the family again. But can fiction imitate reality? Can you actually disinherit a child? The answer, in most circumstances, is yes. You can disinherit a child under most states’ laws, but you must understand the limitations and additional factors if you are considering this option.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Kids Humiliate a Poor Boy in a Summer Camp, He Teaches Them a Lesson Few Days Later – Story from Subscriber

Children of rich parents mocked the poor boy because of his cheap clothes and old phone. A few days later, they learned an important lesson. As the school year came to an end, the seventh-grade teachers organized a two-week-long summer camp for the students at a nearby camping site. All the children were happy to hear about the trip and immediately asked their parents’ permission.
Havre Daily News

Looking out my Backdoor: The things I do and don't

A couple thousand years ago, somebody famous, broadly paraphrased, said, we do things we know aren’t good for us (or for others) and don’t do the things we know to be good. Well, what can I say? The shoe fits. Oh, I can always say more. Not only do I...
LifestyleMorning Journal

Don’t let poor behavior ruin return to ‘normal’

We’ve all been cooped up and restless for more than a year. Cabin fever took on new meaning this spring, as the possibility of a return to nearly “normal” prompted hope for travel and activities that simply were not possible this time last year. So, we can be forgiven if we are a bit more jubilant in our adventures than we might have been in the past.
Religionnewsmirror.net

Why do I Have to Clean my Room?

Like many children, my bedroom was a mess with clothes and toys strewn everywhere. My closet was the worst of all. Everything in my closet was literally held inside by the door. Opening the door was like popping a trap — everything would come pouring out! This eventually ended one weekend when I was invited to go to a friend’s birthday party and my parents wouldn’t let me go until I cleaned my room.
Kidschildrensnational.org

Stranger danger: What do I do when my kid won’t hug grandma?

With life returning to normal this summer, lots of family reunions are going to happen. Finally, grandkids can hug grandma! But what happens when your kid does not want a hug? Here’s how to handle the awkwardness that can come with stranger danger at your next family gathering. Why doesn’t...
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

Teen with Down syndrome devastated after being left out of cheerleading team's yearbook photo

Morgyn Arnold was devastated and confused when she came home from the last day of school. The eighth-grader didn't understand why she had been left out of the Shoreline Junior High school cheerleading team's yearbook photos despite very much being a part of the team. Although Morgyn, who has Down Syndrome, was officially the team manager, she had attended practice sessions, learned routines, and cheered alongside her teammates at every home game, her older sister Jordyn Poll told NBC News. And yet, the school chose the one team photograph that didn't have Morgyn to include in the yearbook and use in several other school and promotional materials.
Minoritiesdnyuz.com

My Son Is Being Bullied, and I Don’t Know What to Do

My 14-year-old son and I went to watch my younger son play in a baseball tournament. My younger son is popular and athletic; my older son is not. He’s more creative and a little effeminate. When we walked onto the field with our folding chairs, someone (I couldn’t tell who) shouted a gay slur. Some people laughed, and my son was clearly mortified. I felt frozen and unsure of what to do. And that feeling has lasted all week: I haven’t raised the issue with my son for fear of further embarrassing him, but I want him to know that I’m here for him. How should I handle this?
Musickimchicuddles.com

I never did find my magical field of dancing bee people. I don’t know if that place exists, and at this point, I don’t care. I feel incredibly lucky to have allowed myself to be who I am. Thank you for being YOU!

“I moved around a lot as a kid. Before 1st grade, I’d already lived in 2 countries and a dozen different apartments. I quickly got the message that "normal” is relative, and actually pretty arbitrary. While going through puberty, I switched schools 3 times within multiple countries all during the same school year. It became very clear to me that “weird” doesn’t actually exist. It’s just based on what you’re used to. And I wasn’t used to anything! I would try to do what’s “normal” in one place, but the same thing was “weird” in another place! I realized that I might as well just start being unapologetically myself.“ (image of the dancing bee girl from that Blind Melon video). "Nothing is inherently rude. Nothing is inherently weird. Nothing about you is inherently wrong. I want to know who everyone would be if they truly knew that.”