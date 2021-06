1 × standard-issue habit from the Order (robes, gloves, cowl) 1 × staff, topped with a carving representing the Sacred Flame. While not overly small, Ophilia probably doesn’t stand much taller than 5’4”. Standard-issue habits from the Order are… strangely tight-fitted, so her clothes compliment the contours of her body nicely. Her skin hasn’t seen a lot of sun on account of the fact she’s from the frigid north. Her hair is blonde and falls just below her shoulders, and though she usually keeps it down, she wears it up during more strenuous activity.