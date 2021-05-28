Cancel
The Brand Kourtney Kardashian Swears By to “Look Good Naked” Is Giving Away Money Right Now

By Tess Garcia
In Style
Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Karlie Kloss, Mila Kunis, and Hilary Duff have one thing in common beyond their exorbitant fame and fortune, and it’s Kopari Beauty. All three invested in the skincare brand in 2017, and since then, its coconut-based products have won over the hearts (and medicine cabinets) of clean beauty devotees everywhere.

