The Brand Kourtney Kardashian Swears By to “Look Good Naked” Is Giving Away Money Right Now

Karlie Kloss, Mila Kunis, and Hilary Duff have one thing in common beyond their exorbitant fame and fortune, and it's Kopari Beauty. All three invested in the skincare brand in 2017, and since then, its coconut-based products have won over the hearts (and medicine cabinets) of clean beauty devotees everywhere.