Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO of the now-defunct blood-testing technology company Theranos, recently learned a harsh lesson on the complexities and pitfalls of attorney-client privilege. As a result of a June 3, 2021 ruling in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, critical communications between Holmes and Boies Schiller—Theranos’ counsel from 2011 to 2016—may be admissible at her federal criminal trial in late August on fraud and conspiracy charges. The ruling serves as another cautionary tale for corporate officers and employees about the importance of understanding when attorney-client privilege applies to communications between an employee and a company lawyer.