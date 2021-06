The Chinese government, on Wednesday, admitted that the nuclear power plant in Guangdong province — near Hong Kong — had damaged rods but said that there was no radioactive leak from the plant.The National Nuclear Safety Administration of China admitted on Wednesday that the concentration of “certain rare gases” in the primary circuit of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant’s No. 1 reactor has increased “due to a small number of damaged fuel rods,” but emphasised that this was a common phenomenon and that the surrounding radiation monitoring data was normal.The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on its social media...