Things Only Adults Notice In Cruella

This article contains mild spoilers for Cruella. “It’s time to make some trouble. You in?” reads one of the posts promoting Cruella, Disney’s prequel-meets-reconsideration of the classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain. The line is in keeping with the film: It’s slick and witty and teasingly imprecise about what “trouble,” in this context, might entail. Previous incarnations of Cruella de Vil—including the 1961 animated film that gave us a song dedicated to her vileness—have paid fealty to the character’s outlandish fiendishness: This is someone who will attempt to murder puppies in order to make outerwear. The new version, which tells of Cruella’s life as a young fashion designer, both complicates and flattens the existing stories. Played with off-kilter aplomb by Emma Stone, the young Cruella is a hustler, a skilled self-promoter, and an influencer. She is not evil; she is merely complicated. She is a creature of 2020s America who happens to reside in 1970s London.