Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Knockout City Review - Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive, And Dodge

By Alessandro Barbosa
Gamespot
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnockout City's colorful, cartoonish aesthetic plays host to a relatively straightforward game of dodgeball, putting two teams against each other in a war waged with red rubber balls. But once you start factoring in deployable gliders, balls that can trap opponents in cages, and throwing techniques that can bend your shots around corners, Knockout City's identity starts to bubble to the surface. In between the satisfying thunks of direct hits and the grace of each character's movements, Knockout City features a satisfying level of depth that balances its pickup-and-play nature with a compelling competitive element that's difficult to walk away from.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Duck Dip Dive#Knockout Roundabout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Gets a Free Desert DLC

Siege Survival: Gloria Victis received a handful of new features in today's update. Players got not only gameplay changes, but also a free scenario called Lost Caravan. The creators of Siege Survival: Gloria Victis have released the promised update with additional content. It took the form of a brand new scenario, called Lost Caravan, in which a group of survivors must not only face numerous enemy forces, but also survive the scorching desert in an abandoned caravanserai. To take on this challenge, we must first reach day seven of Siege of Edring (which is the campaign available in the game's original release).
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush review

Mario Golf: Super Rush is a very strange game. On the one hand, the single player is bizarre to the point of almost feeling unfinished. It’s over before it begins, and serves as a tutorial for the rest of the meat of the game. And that’s the other hand: the multiplayer. An exquisitely designed mish-mash of arcade golf and ludicrous fun, and where Mario Golf: Super Rush truly comes to life.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Legend of Mana Remastered Review

Some games just don’t age well. And as much as I hate to admit it, Legend of Mana is one of them. If you cast your mind back to 1999, when Legend of Mana first released on PlayStation, it’s easy to see how some of its systems were stand-out. There’s no one set path to follow through the game, for example. By placing down map tiles, players can chart their own journey, visiting areas in almost any order and uncovering a variety of stories to play through. These stories are random and unconnected, with no single overarching narrative. For an RPG, it’s an unusual and noteworthy choice.
Video Gamesrespawnfirst.com

How to Farm Feat Points in Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance

Feats in D&D: Dark Alliance are passive abilities that increase the combat prowess of a character. To unlock these abilities, Feat Points are required. But how does one farm these Feat Points? In this guide, we have detailed all there is to know about how to earn a lot of Feat Points in Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Preview: Putting The Flame In The Game

Hot Wheels Unleashed is on track to recapture most of the magic of the beloved toys, though there are a few things it lacks that would really uncork the bottle of nostalgia. Hot Wheels is one of the most recognized and renowned toy brands in the world, which gives Hot Wheels Unleashed a deceptively tough legacy to live up to. A Hot Wheels game from Milestone has even loftier expectations, as the studio operates as almost a racing team exclusively.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Poll: Mario Golf: Super Rush Is Out Today On Switch, Are You Getting It?

It's been just over seven years since we were last treated to a Mario Golf game, so Super Rush's arrival on Switch today is most welcome indeed. With plenty of fan-favourite Mushroom Kingdom stars all correct and present, as well as some interesting new gameplay modes to freshen things up a little bit, Super Rush has no doubt been on the radar of many a Mario fan over the past few weeks. Critics haven't been as impressed with the game as we would have hoped, however, so perhaps any early excitement has been knocked down a peg or two?
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Converse With Joey, Sunny or Beach Brutus (Fortnite Season 7, Week 3 Quests)

Beach Brutus gives The Rock a run for his money. The second step of the Fortnite Season 7, Week 3 questline, is to have a chat with either Joey, Sunny or Beach Brutus. Pretty simple task only slightly complicated by the lack of help given by the map. So we're here to help speed things up and get you that 15,000 XP in no time.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

What a Rush! — GeekDad Reviews ‘Mario Golf: Super Rush’ for Nintendo Switch

I have made no secret of my excitement for Mario Golf: Super Rush, the over-the-top arcade sports title arriving on the Nintendo Switch this Friday, and with good reason. Not only is Camelot Software Planning the developer behind one of my favorite RPG series (Golden Sun) and the best modern entry in the long-running Mario sports franchise (2018’s Mario Tennis Aces), but they’ve also ably combined these two disparate genres several times in the past—specifically in GBA standouts Mario Golf: Advance Tour and Mario Tennis: Power Tour—with spectacular results.
Video Gamesnintendolink.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Switch Preview

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition is set to release onto Nintendo Switch on August 5th, 2021, but Wired Productions was kind enough to give me a preview code to give you an idea of how the game runs on the Switch. This is not a full review, as I will be working on that at a later date, but this will serve as a first impression to give you and me an idea of how this title runs on the hybrid console.
Carsava360.com

Dodge Demon review - 0-60mph, 1/4-mile, brake & DRIFT test!

Need help buying your next car? Click the following link and my team and I will help you choose your ideal car at a fair price - from Mat Watson! http://bit.ly/-Help-Me-carwow. ............................................................. Thanks to CS Panda for lending us the Demon - https://www.youtube.com/c/CSPandaUK. This is the absolutely raucous Dodge Demon!...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Arkham Horror The Card Game Revised Core Announced

Like a mysterious and unknown intelligence from beyond mortal ken, Fantasy Flight Games emerged to reveal a new form for Arkham Horror: The Card Game. In the official press release, they laid out just what exactly this Revised Core set will include. For those already familiar with the game, there isn't exactly a whole lot that is new. This is still the base version of Arkham Horror: The Card Game with the same original scenarios and investigators. Aside from some new card artwork, the inclusion of several cards from earlier expansions to allow for more customization, and some welcome tweaks to the organization, this is the same game Arkham Horror veterans have been playing. Aside from basic quality-of-life improvements, there is are no fundamental changes or revisions to the core rules.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Xbox Game Pass to get Gang Beasts, Limbo & Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

Xbox has announced the next set of games coming for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass in late June over the next couple of weeks. As per the Xbox Wire, the additions kick off with today’s earlier announcement of Worms Rumble providing real-time explosive Annelida action on Cloud, Console and PC from today. June 24 will see drops of RTS Iron Harvest for on PC and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit: Remastered on Console and PC. Retro FPS Prodeus rounds off the offerings, with that game on Xbox Game Pass for PC.
SoccerWorthPlaying.com

PS4 Review - 'Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game'

A fun-filled sports action game where you can create your own avatar and compete in Olympic Games events with people around the world. For the most part, games about the Olympics, whether they're directly licensed or Olympics-adjacent, don't catch the attention of most players. Few people want to engage in virtual swim or track meets, and the other sports in the package fail to keep people engaged for long. There are some exceptions, most notably the Mario & Sonic series of Olympic games, which are treated as a sports-themed alternative to Mario Party. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is the latest attempt by Sega to make an Olympics game that stirs up interest in the event and is as well regarded as the Mario & Sonic series and Konami's 8-bit-era Track & Field games.
Video Gamesitch.io

Survival Bonus Update (v0.34)

This is a smaller update but adds a significant change to the scoring system: any player who makes it to the end will now earn a "Survival Bonus". You will earn an additional 750 points for every stage your survivors played through. Meaning it's now even more beneficial to keep your players alive for the entire run.
Video Gameschatsports.com

CS:GO player count vs Valorant is Valorant close?

Valorant has been a huge hit in esports since its inception. The game borrows elements from hero shooters, yet its fundamental gameplay is eerily similar to CSGO. Many aspects of the game are comparable to those of CS:GO, and the gunplay in particular can feel very similar. Both games are comparable in terms of popularity, but which is more popular?
Video Gamesjioforme.com

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part One Review (Switch eShop)

Eight months after Doom Eternal’s first extended DLC was released on other systems, it finally arrived on Switch. If it feels like a long time, consider that it took nine months for the main game to reach Switch. If anything, the situation is getting better! Some kind. Ancient Gods Part...