Headlines: Nanuet man convicted, firefighter injured in New Rochelle, elevator still broken in Mount Vernon apartment
A Nanuet man has been convicted of running a million-dollar Ponzi scheme. Ruless Pierre, owner of Pierre Consulting Group, was found guilty of security fraud, wire fraud and structuring charges. Prosecutors say he scammed over 100 investors out of more than $2 million. Officials say he promised a return, but spent the money to buy luxury vehicles and a fast food franchise.brooklyn.news12.com