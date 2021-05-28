Sandie (Cassnadra) Scott-Clayton

On May 16th 2021 our precious Mother, Daughter, Sister and beloved friend went home to rest passing peacefully into the open arms of her many family members waiting on the other side. Anyone who knew Sandie (Cassandra) felt special and close to her. Dynamic and fun she shared her love of life and her positivity with all who knew her. She was a beautiful and rare soul who knew how to connect and value each person for who they were. Children were without exception her favorite people and she would never pass up an opportunity to get down on their level and create, explore or just listen to them. She loved her cabin on the Big Hole River with her amazing fishing guide and husband Wayne and all the loving and kind folks in Wise River. If you were lucky enough to be her neighbor you were likely the recipient of her homemade pies, she loved to cook and was unselfish and generous with anything she thought might brighten your day. She absolutely cherished her younger brothers Michael and Ralph and her life-long best friend & sister Geri. She loved art and making art and was an accomplished stain glass Artist who always encouraged her Children and Grandchildren to stay close to their imagination and things they loved in the arts. Her B's as she called them, Braun, Bailey, Bridger and Braden were her best things and she would often remind them that she loved them "sooooo much." Later in life she cherished her visits to Utah to spend time with her dear Mother and friend Barbara. They spent many hours sitting together doing the crossword and watching Perry Mason together. Her big heart and big blue eyes will live on in the hearts of so many who knew her but none more so than her three children Ashley, Koryna (Kory) and Alexander whom she gave the fullness of her heart to in every way. Words cannot express how much love they shared, and how badly she will be missed.