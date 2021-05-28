Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Sandie (Cassnadra) Scott-Clayton

Standard-Examiner
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 16th 2021 our precious Mother, Daughter, Sister and beloved friend went home to rest passing peacefully into the open arms of her many family members waiting on the other side. Anyone who knew Sandie (Cassandra) felt special and close to her. Dynamic and fun she shared her love of life and her positivity with all who knew her. She was a beautiful and rare soul who knew how to connect and value each person for who they were. Children were without exception her favorite people and she would never pass up an opportunity to get down on their level and create, explore or just listen to them. She loved her cabin on the Big Hole River with her amazing fishing guide and husband Wayne and all the loving and kind folks in Wise River. If you were lucky enough to be her neighbor you were likely the recipient of her homemade pies, she loved to cook and was unselfish and generous with anything she thought might brighten your day. She absolutely cherished her younger brothers Michael and Ralph and her life-long best friend & sister Geri. She loved art and making art and was an accomplished stain glass Artist who always encouraged her Children and Grandchildren to stay close to their imagination and things they loved in the arts. Her B's as she called them, Braun, Bailey, Bridger and Braden were her best things and she would often remind them that she loved them "sooooo much." Later in life she cherished her visits to Utah to spend time with her dear Mother and friend Barbara. They spent many hours sitting together doing the crossword and watching Perry Mason together. Her big heart and big blue eyes will live on in the hearts of so many who knew her but none more so than her three children Ashley, Koryna (Kory) and Alexander whom she gave the fullness of her heart to in every way. Words cannot express how much love they shared, and how badly she will be missed.

www.standard.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Clayton
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Festivalnationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL PECAN SANDIES DAY

If you enjoy cookies, then National Pecan Sandies Day on June 23rd is a day worth celebrating. The American food holiday is observed annually and offers bakers and cookie lovers a chance to enjoy a classic cookie. As long as baking has been documented, cookie-like wafers have existed. Part of...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Song of Solomon Cant.5:6-8; quote by Henri Nouwen

I opened to my beloved; but my beloved had withdrawn himself, and was gone: my soul failed when he spake: I sought him, but I could not find him; I called him, but he gave me no answer. The watchmen that went about the city found me, they smote me, they wounded me; the keepers of the walls took away my veil from me. I charge you, O daughters of Jerusalem, if ye find my beloved, that ye tell him, that I am sick of love.
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

REVIEW: 'Lorna Mott Comes Home,' by Diane Johnson

As the title of Diane Johnson's latest novel suggests, Lorna Mott — an art lecturer living in France with her second husband, Armand-Loup — returns to her hometown of San Francisco, having tired of Armand-Loup's infidelity. Lorna's "principal resolve" is to help her three grown children, each of whom suffers financial troubles (as does Lorna herself).
Moviesthereviewshub.com

BRIGHTON FRINGE: Cinebra: Glenda and Rita – Rialto Theatre

Glenda and Rita are here to entertain the crowd with their catchy numbers and ready wit. Both stars of the black and white movies, their heyday was the 1930’s and 40’s. Being monochrome from head to toe, the starlets have found it has been increasingly difficult to get work since the technicolor age came in, only occasionally being placed in student films or art house pictures these days.
New Orleans, LAbooksamillion.com

William Faulkner

One of the few of William Faulkner's works to be set outside his fictional Yoknapatawpha County, Pylon, first published in 1935, takes place at an air show in a thinly disguised New Orleans named New Valois. An unnamed reporter for a local newspaper tries to understand a very modern m nage a trois of flyers on the brainstorming circuit. These characters, Faulkner said, "were a fantastic and bizarre phenomenon on the face of the contemporary scene. . . . That is, there was really no place for them in the culture, in the economy, yet they were there, at that time, and everyone knew that they wouldn't last very long, which they didn't. . . . That they were outside the range of God, not only of respectability, of love, but of God too." In Pylon Faulkner set out to test their rootless modernity to see if there is any place in it for the old values of the human heart that are the central concerns of his best fiction.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

BGS 5+5: Ida Mae

Latest Album: Click Click Domino (out July 16, 2021) What was the first moment that you knew you wanted to be a musician?. As a kid my dad had a load of music documentaries on VHS. I can remember watching one on Jimi Hendrix which opens with Pete Townsend talking about Jimi Hendrix’s performance at Monterey Pop Festival… the film then begins with Hendrix storming into “Rock Me Baby” at Monterey Pop, a Stratocaster and fuzz pedal plugged in to a Marshall stack. I can remember getting shivers from my head to my toes! I remember also being fascinated by the guitar, I’d go to my posh mates’ houses and would stare into their music rooms and silently look at their guitars like they were strange, rare holy relics.
Books & Literaturethecricket.com

BY THE BOOK | Our Teenage Books

Wistawa Szymborska (highest, highest recommendation) has a poem (which I can't find anywhere at the moment), in which she recalls who she was as a teenager. It is a great poem by a great poet and it gets me thinking about my own teen age reading self. What was I...
Books & Literaturednyuz.com

Diane Johnson Wishes More Authors Would Write About Friendship

“That’s a neglected, important part of life,” says the novelist, whose new book is “Lorna Mott Comes Home.”. Brian Dillon’s “Suppose a Sentence,” very amusing about sentences; a saucy French novel, “Partita” — for me, lots of new vocabulary; a novel, “The Margot Affair,” which the author, Sanaë Lemoine, just brought me; “Field Marshal,” a biography of Erwin Rommel by Daniel Allen Butler; “The Wreck of the Abergavenny: The Wordsworths and Catastrophe,” by Alethea Hayter; “A Safer World…?,” by my upstairs neighbor Luc Debieuvre.
MoviesWHAS 11

Tom Everett Scott and Mía Maestro to Star in Hallmark Mystery Movie (Exclusive)

Hallmark is already gearing up for the fall. Tom Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why, Southland) and Mía Maestro (Mayans MC, Alias) will star in Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone, adapted from the 2017 novel by best-selling author Phaedra Patrick, for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, ET can exclusively reveal. Ella Ballentine also co-stars.
Books & LiteratureEerdWord

Five Questions with Thomas Renz

In the “Five Questions” series, we ask authors a few questions about their new book, and then a few more about themselves. Today’s interview is with Thomas Renz, author of The Books of Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zephaniah, which is available now. Eerdmans: What makes your commentary on Nahum, Habakkuk, and...
Books & Literaturethereviewshub.com

BOOK REVIEW: In My Own Footsteps – A Memoir by Michael Pennington

Actor, director and co-founder of the English Shakespeare Company, Michael Pennington has forged a career across five decades. With substantial theatre credits including King Lear, The Seagull and The Madness of King George III, Pennington’s versatility has seen him cross over into film, with a star-making role as Moff Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi.
EntertainmentWTOV 9

Dean Martin Celebration underway

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Dean Martin Hometown Celebration began Thursday evening at Historic Fort Steuben. Festivities included a performance from Beatlemania Magic and karaoke at The Spot Bar. The celebration runs through Saturday and for a full list of events head on over to our website wtov 9 dot com.
Musicexystence.net

John Carroll Kirby – Septet (2021)

John Carroll Kirby‘s earlier releases under his full name, starting in 2017 and extending to his pair of Stones Throw albums in 2020, are mostly solitary recordings evincing his flair for keyboard compositions that soothe and stimulate with little assistance. For his third Stones Throw offering Septet, he works in...
Musicjuno.co.uk

Etta JAMES

1. "Breakin' Up Somebody's Home" 6. "Running & Hiding Blues" 7. "Something's Got A Hold On Me" 10. "At Last/Trust In Me/Sunday Kind Of Love" (medley) 11. "I Sing The Blues For You" 12. "Baby What You Want Me To Do" (encore) Side 2. 1. "Respect Yourself" 2. "Drown In...
LifestyleYoga Journal

Tapping the Muse with Elizabeth Gilbert and Jen Pastiloff

On this episode of the Yoga Show, host Lindsay Tucker talks with bestselling authors Elizabeth Gilbert and Jen Pastiloff about tapping into your own muse and moving beyond fear into a creative life. Join Lindsay, Elizabeth, and Jen as they discuss:. Our innate human desire to create. Taking action steps...