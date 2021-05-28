Almost 40% Of Americans Admit To Grilling Drunk, Causing Injuries

Yep. Just because it says it in the name doesn’t mean what it is. Imagine a mother being pregnant. for 18 months, that is usually the time it takes for a pineapple to reach its full growth. That is nearly two whole years before the fruit is truly grown! The name pineapple originally came from European explorers who thought the fruit looked like a pinecone with flesh like an apple. Canned pineapple was first made in 1901 but was not widely available until engineer Henry Ginaca invented a machine in 1911 that could remove the outer shell. So, the next time someone mentions a pineapple, remember that it is a berry! Also, pineapple on pizza is surprisingly good. It is a Hawaiian tradition and is highly common to do. Explore new things, try something different, promise you will not be disappointed!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO