Almost 40% Of Americans Admit To Grilling Drunk, Causing Injuries

Humankind’s relationship with fire goes back a long way. Humankind’s relationship with moody, exposed brick restaurants that are perfect for feeling like a sexy grown-up is arguably slightly shorter, but in our opinion, just as important. Kudu Grill, the third restaurant from Kudu Collective, is bringing both together and the results are entirely fantastic. We’re talking fried pigs’ tails nibbles, whole grilled lemon soles, and braai cauliflower with goat’s curd, all served in a room that feels like you're at the bougiest of house parties. Unless you’re a Nunhead local you might need the assistance of good old Google Maps to find this place, but trust us, any navigational faff is entirely worth it for the spiced biltong, sophisticated cocktails, and - whisper it - treacle bordelaise t-bone. Just be sure to book ahead, it gets busy.
