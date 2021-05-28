Fred Bever

A three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house dating from 1737, on a 0.1-acre lot. Centrally located at the base of College Hill, in a historic district, this house was built by a fur trader and hatter the year George Washington turned five. For the last 18 years, it has been owned by a pair of architects. It is three blocks from the Rhode Island School of Design’s campus, five blocks downslope from Brown University and a five-minute walk across the river from the Amtrak station in Providence (the ride on the Acela to Boston is about 35 minutes, and to New York City, about three hours). Ten minutes on foot will take you to the heart of downtown, with its shops, restaurants, hotels and services.