Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

 20 days ago
Thomas Tuchel has helped Chelsea to the FA Cup and Champions League final since arriving in January 2021. Check out the story of how he turned Chelsea's season around.

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea are 'set to open contract talks with 19-year-old striker Armando Broja after impressing on loan at Vitesse Arnhem' with Thomas Tuchel 'planning to include the Albanian in his Premier League squad next season'

Chelsea will hold talks with starlet Armando Broja over a new deal and are weighing up naming him in the Premier League squad for next season, according to reports. The talented Broja has spent the past campaign on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and caught the eye there, having scored 11 goals in 36 games and helped them to finish fourth in the Eredivisie.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tuchel connection could see Chelsea save £40m if West Ham raid fails

Thomas Tuchel’s prior connections could net Chelsea a £40m saving on a midfield purchase and free up extra money for a blockbuster striker signing. Chelsea turned their campaign around in style after making the brave decision to axe club legend Frank Lampard mid-season. Tuchel was drafted in, and wasted little time transforming the Blues into a well-oiled winning machine. A top four place was secured, along with a memorable Champions League victory over English rivals Man City in Porto.
Premier Leaguewhbl.com

Soccer-Chelsea extend Tuchel’s contract to 2024

(Reuters) – Chelsea have extended Thomas Tuchel’s contract until 2024 after the German manager won the Champions League this season, the London club said on Friday. Tuchel took over midway through the 2020-21 season after the Premier League club sacked Frank Lampard and the German led them to a top-four finish as well as the FA Cup final.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Ruthless Tuchel to begin cull of Lampard’s buys with Chelsea flop; suitors named

Thomas Tuchel is already willing to part ways with a Chelsea signing bought just last year after a report detailed two early interested parties. The German manager has had a transformative effect on the Blues since taking charge. Under Tuchel, Chelsea developed one of the meanest defences in Europe aided by getting the best out of N’Golo Kante in front of the backline. Their resolute defence underpinned their charge on all fronts, helping to secure a top four finish before lifting the Champions League trophy in Porto.
Premier Leaguenewpaper24.com

Thiago Silva follows Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel in signing new contract at Stamford Bridge – NEWPAPER24

Chelsea have renewed the contract of veteran defender Thiago Silva and striker Olivier Giroud for an additional season. The Brazilian centre-back, 36, performed a key function within the coronary heart of the defence and Giroud, 34, scored 11 in all competitions as Chelsea received the Champions League, completed within the high 4 of the Premier League and reached the FA Cup remaining.
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

Journalist claims Milan recently enquired about €44m Chelsea winger – Tuchel’s stance outlined

AC Milan launched an enquiry regarding the situation of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech who is out of favour, according to one journalist. Back in February of last year, it was announced that Ajax and Chelsea had reached an agreement for the transfer of Ziyech for a fee of €40m, potentially increasing to a maximum of €44m when including bonuses (via Wikipedia). There was a lot of excitement surrounding the arrival of the Morocco international, but he amassed just four goals in 33 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League.
UEFAasumetech.com

Thomas Tuchel helped Chelsea to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League table and also won the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Chelsea rewarded Thomas Tuchel for winning the Champions League in his first five months in charge with a new contract to 2024 on Friday. The German joined in January with the Blues languishing in ninth in the Premier League. But Chelsea were revitalised by Tuchel’s arrival, climbing the table to finish fourth before winning European club football’s biggest prize against Manchester City in Porto last weekend. “I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family,” Tuchel said in a club statement.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Havertz: Tuchel joining Chelsea lifted Rudiger

Kai Havertz has dubbed Chelsea and Germany teammate Toni Rudiger a "warrior". The pair were impressive for last week's Champions League final victory over Manchester City. Rudiger has been in superb form in the second half of the season and is a regular in the German national team under Joachim Low.