Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

AC Milan launched an enquiry regarding the situation of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech who is out of favour, according to one journalist. Back in February of last year, it was announced that Ajax and Chelsea had reached an agreement for the transfer of Ziyech for a fee of €40m, potentially increasing to a maximum of €44m when including bonuses (via Wikipedia). There was a lot of excitement surrounding the arrival of the Morocco international, but he amassed just four goals in 33 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League.