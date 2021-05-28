The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes showcases eight minutes of gameplay in latest video

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSupermassive Games and Bandai Namco have released an eight minute gameplay video for upcoming horror title The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. The footage from this third game in the The Dark Pictures Anthology series confirms that Preminitions will make their return, giving players a hint at possible fates they can either manifest or avoid through their actions, and your choices will effect the story including who lives, and who dies. Also returning are the Theatrical Cut and Curators Cut versions of the story, giving players a slightly tweaked experience for those who are willing to replay the story.

