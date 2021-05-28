The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes showcases eight minutes of gameplay in latest video

Check out 10 minutes of The Last of Us Part 2 running on PS5 with the new 60fps patch released by Naughty Dog. The Last of Us Part II was originally released for PS4 in June 2020, and now Naughty Dog has released the free 1.08 update patch that will boost the game to 60fps for those playing via backwards compatibility on PS5. While this gameplay footage was captured on the PS5 console at 4k 60fps, The Last of Us Part II only runs at a native 2560×1440 resolution like it’s PS4 Pro counterpart according to Digital Foundry. The new update also gives you the option to switch back to 30fps if you’d prefer.