We're still months away from the fifth installment of the Scream franchise, but one of the film's directors has confirmed that it's ready to go!. When it was confirmed that we'd be getting to return to Woodsboro for Scream (still referred to by fans as Scream 5 for maintaining continuity), there was a lot of pressure to maintain and respect the legacy created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson. The directorial collective known as Radio Silence (Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin) was confirmed shortly thereafter, and due to the massive support from critics and moviegoers for their work on Ready or Not, there was confidence from fans regarding the future of the quintessential slasher films.