For Memorial Day, Uncle Frank's 'dirt dog' sauce, just like you'd find at hot dog joints
So who doesn’t like hot dogs? As you know by now, I grew up around Lake George, where hot dogs are king and hot dog joints are kind of revered. In my day they were a late-night tradition and they probably still are. After hitting bars like “Chi-Chi’s,” “Brusso’s,” “The Pit” and “Sandy’s Clam Bar,” we would walk across South Street in downtown Glens Falls, and pile into the diner across the street for a couple of “dirt dogs.” They were called dirt dogs because the meat sauce actually resembled dirt, but after a dozen or so Genesee beers, who cares?www.nhregister.com