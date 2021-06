The Yankees have had a roller coaster first third of the season. The bats were silent during the 5-10 start, before heating up for a month to get the Yankees right into a loaded divisional battle. But since May 25, the offense has lost its footing again, and despite showing small signs of life against the Rays the last two nights, is still averaging under three runs per game over the last nine. When a team is slumping so badly at the plate, it is natural to search for solutions.