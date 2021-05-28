Britney Spears honors Princess Diana: “She wanted to be the heart of the people”

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Britney Spears spoke out against the 13-year conservatorship she has been under at her latest court hearing on Wednesday, and told the judge that she had "lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial."Britney Spears railed on her dad and her management team during Wednesday's explosive court hearing as per TMZ by saying that she wants the conservatorship to end now, and not only this, but she wants to sue her family because of their abusive behaviour.