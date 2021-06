It’s a simple question. Since you’re reading this column, the answer most likely is “yes.” Here’s where it gets harder: why?. My love of radio began at a very early age, when (as I’ve written many times before) my Aunt Ina gave me a Realtone 10-transistor radio sometime when I was about eight years old. I spent my time listening to what I thought was KHJ, though I was tuned to the wrong station and was actually listening to KGBS. Go figure. Eventually, I was tuning up and down the AM dial, using the Realtone and an old tube radio, finding new adventures and new stations.