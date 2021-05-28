Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Mississippi teen missing, possibly with two males headed to Louisiana. Endangered child alert issued.

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnVTL_0aEQN3KM00

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Emily Nicole Murray of Liberty, in Amite County.

According to the MBI, Murray is described as a white female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with curly shoulder-length grayish-blue hair and brown eyes.

Murray was last seen on Thursday, May 27 around 3:00 am in the 1400 block of Highway 569 in Amite County, wearing ripped blue jeans and a black hoodie.

MBI said Emily Nicole Murray may be accompanied by two males who are believed to be in a 2012 red Nissan Altima, bearing a Louisiana tag; 852CTT. The car was last seen traveling south on Highway 569 South towards Louisiana.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Emily Nicole Murray, you are asked to contact Amite County Sheriff Department at 601-657-8057.

View All 40 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, MS
County
Amite County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Nissan
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi grand jury clears deputy in fatal shooting

A Mississippi grand jury says it found “no criminal conduct” by a deputy sheriff who shot and killed a man outside a courthouse. The Sun Herald reported the Harrison County grand jury reached a decision Monday and issued a brief statement that did not reveal the name of the deputy, which has not been released by investigators. The grand jury also provided no new information about events before the Jan. 15 shooting death of Reginald “RJ” Johnson outside the Biloxi courthouse.