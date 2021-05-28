Book Review -Sweet Baby Blankets

Sweet Tooth, Netflix’s TV adaptation of the limited comic book series by Jeff Lemire, hit the streaming service on Friday, but fans of the original comic will discover that filmmaker Jim Mickle has thoroughly reimagined it on its way to the small screen. Both versions of Sweet Tooth share the same wild premise: Human civilization gets laid out flat by a pandemic that briskly kills off most of the population, while simultaneously, women begin delivering “hybrid” babies that are half-human, half-animal. The main plot is set about a decade after this collapse, as the remaining human survivors attempt to find a cure for the pandemic while the hybrids, shunned and feared by most humans, seek freedom and self-determination. On both screen and page, the main character is a deer / human hybrid boy who missed the apocalypse, having been raised by his father safely hidden away in the wilderness. Although Netflix’s Sweet Tooth shares some DNA with its source material, however, it’s not quite the same species: The filmmakers transformed the comics from a grim post-apocalyptic slog in the tradition of The Road into a sort of a hybrid, trimming some of the least palatable elements of Lemire’s vision of civilizational collapse (there’s a lot less human trafficking!), adding YA-friendly plot points like a subplot about a tribe of children living in an abandoned amusement park, and drawing freely from post-apocalyptic narratives that emerged after the comic book’s original 2011–2013 print run. The result is a sprawling adventure with a strikingly different tone than the comic book it’s based on. Here’s what changed when moving Sweet Tooth from page to screen.