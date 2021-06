“I’m going to favor Spence slightly,” Tim Bradley told SNOWQUEENLA, “but I wouldn’t be surprised if Pacquiao could pull it off.” Bradley knows better than most what it’s like to face Manny Pacquiao in the ring. He’s faced the man three times, winning once (albeit controversially) and losing twice. Therefore, when Bradley speaks of the highly anticipated bout between Pacquiao and Errol Spence this August, he’s worth listening to. And Bradley appears to believe the 42 year old Pacquiao stands a real chance of pulling off the upset when he faces Spence in Las Vegas later this summer.