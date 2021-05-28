The Latest: Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget – Washington, District of Columbia

Cancel
The Latest: Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget

Cover picture for the articleWashington, District of Columbia 2021-05-28 06:05:50 – Geneva — World Health Organization member states have approved an “ambitious increase” in the UN budget …. Geneva — World Health Organization member states approved an “ambitious increase” in the UN Health Organization’s budget at a conference, saying the WHO’s chronic lack of funding has undermined its ability to protect global health. Some people point out.

Missouri StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

New Missouri law limits length of public health restrictions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson enacted a new law Tuesday limiting the duration of local public health restrictions and barring governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to use public facilities and transportation. The law took effect immediately upon Parson's signature, but it may have little immediate effect because most local...
Public HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Health Highlights: June 16, 2021

New York state has reached a milestone of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in 70% of its residents and joined California in lifting many pandemic restrictions on Tuesday. New York's COVID-19 positivity rate climbed as high as 48.2%, making it the highest in the world at one point....
Washington StateColumbian

King County: COVID mask mandate to end June 29

SEATTLE — Health officials said Tuesday that 70 percent of eligible people in Washington state’s most populous county have received either the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COIVD vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That means 70 percent of people 16 and older in the county will...
California Statedoctorslounge.com

California Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions

Last Updated: June 15, 2021. However, reopening does not mean the pandemic is over, and some public health measures will still be in place for 'mega events'. TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most of California's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on Tuesday and the nation's most populous state is "poised to come roaring back," according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

CDC awards Washington state $46,013,122 to address Covid-related health disparities

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has awarded the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County Public Health $46,013,122 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, U.S. territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Public Healthjournaltrib.com

Health Department gets more federal COVID-19 money

CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has awarded the North Dakota Department of Health $31,278,243 to address COVID- 19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, June 14: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline nationally, some experts warn that regions with low vaccination rates could face another upswing in cases. One reason for the current decline is that people who contracted the disease have developed natural immunity, but their protection may be waning, the Associated Press reported Sunday. Without widespread vaccinations in vulnerable states, the disease could make new inroads.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

June 14 coronavirus news

14 states have reached Biden administration's goal to vaccinate 70% of adults against Covid-19 Fourteen states have reached the Biden administration’s goal to reach 70% of adults with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, according to data published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Maine Statehomelandprepnews.com

Maine delegation oppose naval destroyer budget elimination

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) joined U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) and Jared Golden (D-ME) in forwarding correspondence to President Joe Biden detailing opposition to the elimination of a DDG-51 Flight III destroyer from the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget. The legislators expressed concerns about the...
Public HealthArkansas Online

$1.4M grant to aid UAMS' covid-19 research

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received a $1.4 million federal grant to study covid-19's disproportionate effects on minority-group populations and to improve efforts to reach those who have been underserved, the school announced Monday. The goal is to increase vaccinations and save lives. The research comes as...
Public Healthlexblog.com

Health Care Law Today

HHS Extends Timeline for Spending Provider Relief Fund. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued new guidance extending the timeline for health care providers that received more than $10,000 in payments from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) to expend and report the funds. While the terms and conditions attached to the PRF funds did not specify a deadline for using the funds, HHS had previously informed providers that all funds must be used by June 30, 2021, and that…
Public Healthlatinamericanews.net

Cuba expands emergency COVID-19 vaccination in Havana

HAVANA, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Cuba's Public Health Ministry began to expand its emergency vaccination plan against COVID-19 on Monday from seven of Havana's municipalities to include other parts of the capital, local authorities confirmed. The ministry is administering the Abdala vaccine, one of five Cuban vaccine candidates in different...
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

How are health experts handling California’s reopening?

How safe is it for vaccinated Californians to go about mask-free indoors now that it’s no longer a state requirement?. A good gauge might be to watch what top health experts are doing as California on Tuesday drops its pandemic restrictions on how many people can be inside stores, restaurants and most other indoor places, and the requirement that everyone wear a face mask indoors whether vaccinated or not.
Public HealthPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Are New Laws Suppressing Public Health Care?

The authority of public health officials, particularly concerning communicable disease, has long been predicated upon a decision made by the Supreme Court in 1905, Jacobson v. Massachusetts. [1] The COVID-19 pandemic has raised concern about overreach by public health officials especially given the ever-changing advice being offered and its economic consequences.