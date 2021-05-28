The Latest: Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget – Washington, District of Columbia

HHS Extends Timeline for Spending Provider Relief Fund. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued new guidance extending the timeline for health care providers that received more than $10,000 in payments from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) to expend and report the funds. While the terms and conditions attached to the PRF funds did not specify a deadline for using the funds, HHS had previously informed providers that all funds must be used by June 30, 2021, and that…