Houston, TX

Openings and Closings: Uli's Kitchen Opens, One Fifth Pivots Again

By Lorretta Ruggiero
Houston Press
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't have to be a cowboy to enjoy the bone-in ribeye at Uli's. Uli's Kitchen, 8021 Research Forest, softly opened May 19 and celebrated its grand opening May 25 in The Woodlands. This is the first concept for Luna Hospitality owned by husband and wife Bonnie and David "Ulises" Alcaraz. Bonnie will serve as the general manager while David (Uli) will lead the kitchen as executive chef, as we reported previously here in the Houston Press.

www.houstonpress.com
#Chicken And Dumplings#Chicken Noodle#Mexican Restaurant#Food Drink#Research Forest#Luna Hospitality#The Houston Press#Houstonians#The Cowboy Steak#Shrimp Cocktail#The Red Mariposa#Tanqueray#Georgia James Tavern#Chef De Cuisine#Gj Tavern#The Noodle House#Asian#Vietnamese#Chinese#Thai
