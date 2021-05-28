Openings and Closings: Uli's Kitchen Opens, One Fifth Pivots Again

You don't have to be a cowboy to enjoy the bone-in ribeye at Uli's. Uli's Kitchen, 8021 Research Forest, softly opened May 19 and celebrated its grand opening May 25 in The Woodlands. This is the first concept for Luna Hospitality owned by husband and wife Bonnie and David "Ulises" Alcaraz. Bonnie will serve as the general manager while David (Uli) will lead the kitchen as executive chef, as we reported previously here in the Houston Press.