These are the Best apps for Apple Silicon Macs: Ulysses, Magnet, Fantastical, and more!
More than half of Apple’s Mac lineup is now powered by the company’s own silicon, and the remaining devices will also jump on the bandwagon sooner or later. This shift has meant that the app developers have had to quickly rewrite their apps to run natively on Apple’s M1 chip. Fortunately, in a short period of time, hundreds of apps have been updated to take full advantage of Apple’s latest technologies. Here, we have compiled the best apps that can run natively on Apple Silicon Macs, including the brand-new 24-inch iMac.www.xda-developers.com