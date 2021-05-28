These are the Best apps for Apple Silicon Macs: Ulysses, Magnet, Fantastical, and more!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - When I was getting started in the Mac world almost 10 years ago, I always wondered why there was no option to uninstall or remove an app in macOS. As it came from Windows, he remembered that when accessing the famous «Control Panel»,I could remove a program in the normal way. In macOS there is no native option that allows us to completely remove an app, with the exception of some that come from the Mac App Store itself or that have an uninstall option. Today in this tutorial I will show you a way to be able to remove an app completely eliminating any trace of related or temporary files that are stored over time.