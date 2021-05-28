3 killed, 1 seriously injured in apparent murder-suicide at Windsor Locks home, police say

Three people were killed and another seriously wounded early Friday morning in an apparent murder-suicide at a Windsor Locks duplex.

The victims included an adult couple and their daughter’s 18-year-old partner, Lauren “Lela” Leslie, Lela’s siblings said outside the home Friday morning.

The couple’s daughter, also 18, was rushed to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and taken into surgery, where she remained in critical but stable condition, Lt. Paul Cherniack said. Another adult man in the home also was located unharmed but is not a suspect, he added.

Neighbors told police the shooting may have followed an argument but details were still “sketchy” early Friday, Cherniack said. Leslie’s family, however, suspects homophobia may have been behind the violent attack.

“I love her and miss her dearly,” said Jhavier Leslie, Lela’s older brother. “It’s hard to go through this new reality of not having her here, but I think this is a part of a bigger issue in society that needs to be addressed of just homophobia and the dangers around that. I’m going to miss her, I love her so much, I just can’t believe this is happening. This is just a nightmare for everybody. My mom’s literally in the hospital, she had a panic attack because it feels so unreal.”

Windsor Locks and state police have not identified the names or relationships of all the people involved and continued to work at the scene of the crime late Friday morning.

“This is stunning for all of us as well to see three people deceased in one apartment like that in Windsor Locks, that doesn’t usually happen up here, so we’re sorting through it as well,” Cherniack said of the officers who encountered the grisly scene inside.

The incident began just before 1 a.m. Friday when officers were called to the second floor of 24 Lownds Drive for a report of multiple people shot.

The first arriving officers entered the home and immediately encountered one man and two women with “no signs of life” who were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Cherniack said. They followed a blood trail into a different room, where they found the critically injured woman, and later discovered the last man unharmed elsewhere in the residence.

Detectives believe the incident likely was a “domestic-related murder-suicide” and that one of the three dead was the assailant, Cherniack said. The shooting may have started after an argument broke out between several of the victims, neighbors told police.

“Right now everything is very sketchy, probably because of the hour, people just aren’t around,” Cherniack said. “There’s been reports that they heard an argument just before they heard a popping sound. We have nothing to report on that address involving these parties, we don’t have a history on them at all. A very bad scene unfortunately.”

Leslie’s family gathered outside the home late Friday morning and wept for their sister and her partner, who they called beautiful, soft-spoken souls.

The young couple had been together for about a year but spent more time with the Leslies because they felt less comfortable at Lela’s girlfriends’ home, where they stayed Thursday night into Friday, said Lela’s older brothers Jhavier and Dondre Leslie. Both women had embraced their sexuality but were able to be more open with the Leslies, they had told Lela’s brothers.

“I feel like it’s not fair she had to go through this. She just turned 18,” Jhavier Leslie said. “I am a gay man as well. I know she struggled to come to terms with herself. She spent her whole life barely talking because she was afraid of who she was and she finally gained the strength to realize who she is, so it’s very difficult for me to know that now, her being her true self and living in her reality, this is the result of that in my eyes. I feel like it wouldn’t have happened it wasn’t for that.”

Police have released few details about what they believe transpired just before and during the incident, but they remained at the apartment into Friday morning while detectives obtained a search warrant to continue further examining the home and processing the scene inside, Cherniack said. State police detectives were called in to help collect and process evidence and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to come to the home later Friday as the investigation continues.

“I hope there’s an investigation to see if this was rooted in hate or if this has anything to do with homophobia,” Jhavier Leslie said. “But I think the ultimate message, at least for me, is that this is a part of a greater issue in our society. Especially in Black communities, it’s very difficult for us. We don’t have many safe spaces, even with our family.

“There’s a limited amount of spaces we can occupy and be comfortable,” Leslie continued. “I don’t want my sister’s death to be in vain. I hope that change does happen with homophobia and the dangers around that.”

The heinous crime comes just almost exactly one week after a stabbing at a Windsor Locks hotel left a 28-year-old woman in critical but stable condition, shocking police and the community.

In that case, responding officers confronted 36-year-old Victor Virola the night of May 20 while he was still repeatedly stabbing the woman in a vestibule at the Days Inn on Ella Grasso Boulevard. Officers felled Virola with their stun guns, stopping the attack so they could help the woman and rush her to a hospital.

Virola, of Cabot Street in Hartford, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Two violent crimes in such quick succession has rocked the small community and police force.

“Murder-suicide is always a shocking development and everything is magnified in smaller towns where people know each other,” Cherniack said. “In this particular case it’s not our first experience with this type of thing, unfortunately.

“We’re just coming off of a brutal stabbing just a week ago, a woman was almost killed,” he continued. “We’ve had our hands full lately and staff is pushed to the brink.”

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com .