So whether you’re new to the series or a seasoned Ratchet and Clank fan, here are over 50 essential tips and tricks that you should know before playing. Smash everything! That’s right; crates aren’t the only thing that will earn you bolts, as you’ll often find other items around each planet that will provide a small number of bolts when destroying them. These items can be disguised as electrical boxes, slime barrels, pots, and even railings, just to name a few.