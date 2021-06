France-based Corlieve Therapeutics and its lead program for temporal lobe epilepsy will be acquired by Massachusetts-based uniQure N.V. Corlieve’s lead gene therapy, now known as AMT-260, uses miRNA silencing technology to target suppression of aberrantly expressed kainate receptors in the hippocampus of patients with temporal lobe epilepsy, a disease that affects approximately 1.3 million people across the United States and Europe. Of those, about 800,000 are unable to adequately control acute seizures with currently approved anti-epileptic therapies. Patients with refractory TLE experience increased morbidity, excess mortality, and poor quality of life.