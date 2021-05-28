‘My greatest challenge was building confidence in my own abilities’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. As the competitive nature of various exams continues to rise in standard and also the ever increasing number of candidates appearing for such exams, the competition to score high marks is also becoming tough for every student. Coming from the student fraternity, securing a rank, a seat in their desired college or course, competing against hundreds and thousands of other aspirants on top of that is another task. There are also a lot of challenges in cracking these competitive exams.