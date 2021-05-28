Cancel
New €4.7m hub to ‘unlock potential’ in Ireland’s digital health sector

By Sarah Harford
Silicon Republic
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DkIT hub aims to drive collaboration between researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs, and create a cluster of digital health enterprises. A new innovation hub aims to help Ireland become a major player in the area of digital health. The €4.7m dConnect digital health and innovation hub at Dundalk Institute of...

