Consob Orders Blackout of Five Financial Service Websites

By Ali Raza
FXDailyReport.com
 20 days ago
The Italian financial regulator has blocked five websites operating in the financial sector. The number of websites that Consob has blocked has now increased to 457. Since July 2019, the Italian financial markets regulator, Consob, has been looking into regulating the domestic securities market. To achieve this, Consob has blocked the functionality of five websites that offer services in the financial market, citing abuse.

