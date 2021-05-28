Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rejected By Radio, She’s Now A Podcasting Superstar

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s the first thing you see when you visit Hala Taha‘s website. Hala is the host of the Young and Profiting Podcast and the CEO of YAP Media. She started both brands as a side hustle, scaling to $1M in revenue and 30 employees before quitting her day job. And,...

www.rbr.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Podcasters#Tv Network#Yap Media#Wqht Fm#The Angie Martinez Show#Mtv#Podcast Magazine#Radio Ink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTechCrunch

How I Podcast: Left Handed Radio’s Anna Rubanova

This week, we talk to Anna Rubanova. A comedy writer-turned podcast producer, she’s worked on myriad podcasts, including “The Thrilling Adventure Hour” and “Election Profit Makers” (featuring recent How I Podcaster, David Rees). Rubanova serves as an executive producer at Forever Dog and has hosted programs for WNYC Studios and Stitcher Premium. She co-produces and hosts the narrative sketch comedy show “Left Handed Radio” with Adam Bozarth.
Breaux Bridge, LAjioforme.com

Top 5 KPEL965 Radio Station Podcasts to Follow

Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, United States About podcasts The birthplace of Louisiana, Cavan was born and raised in New Orleans. Like many in his (older) generation, the youngest of three sons grew up hunting, fishing and playing sports. Generation X has come to love everything Bayeux had to offer ducks on Lake Charles, spotted trout on Lake Pontchartrain, restaurants and bars in New Orleans. After graduating from college in 1996, Cavan moved to Lafayette to work as a television news reporter. He spent the next seven years learning to love the Acadiana region and the Cajun culture it represents. frequency 1 episode / week, average episode length 165 minutes Podcast kpel965.com/podcast/popup/?i.
San Jose, CAradiosurvivor.com

Podcast #303 – Radio on TV, Magazines and Tape

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More. Just when we thought the Franken FM era might be over for good, the FCC grants “Special Temporary Authority” to a LPTV channel 6 in San Jose, California to keep its analog signal – heard on the FM dial – on the air while transitioning its video signal to digital. We review this news, along with a proposal in front of the FCC to boost low-power FM stations to 250 watts.
CarsFireEngineering.com

Podcast: Xtrication Radio

In this show on extrication and vehicle rescue, Dave Dalrymple addresses the return of live hands-on training, rally operations, and more. Sponsored by the TenCate Made for Life podcast: https://us.tencatefabrics.com/podcast/. The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter. Subscribe to get all our episodes...
Technologytechinvestornews.com

Apple's Podcast Subscriptions are now live

Users of Apple's Podcast app will now see options to subscribe to shows, where the creators have chosen to support subscriptions. You can now support your favorite podcasts and get ad-free episodesApple has now launched its delayed podcast subscriptions service. As of June 15, 2021, when a user of Apple's own Podcast app goes to a show page, they can be offered a subscription option.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Wizkid’s ‘A Superstar Made In Lagos’ Documentary

Time flies! It’s been a decade since Wizkid hit the scene with his debut album ‘Superstar’ and he’s unquestionably manifested its title. Home to hits such as ‘Pakuromo,’ the LP ignited a heat streak that is still burning hotter than ever today. To commemorate the project, Starboy teamed up with...
Internetsiliconangle.com

Facebook’s Audio Rooms and podcasts are now live

Facebook Inc.’s challenge to the audio social network app Clubhouse is off the ground, as the company announced today that its “Live Audio Rooms” is now rolling out in the U.S. In a blog post, Facebook explained public figures, as well as select Groups, will be the first to be...
BusinessRadio Ink

Podcast Radio Net Teams With Triton

Podcast Radio Network, has selected Triton Digital for the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio and podcast content. Podcast Radio Network plays and talks about podcasts 24/7. “Triton’s audio delivery, monetization, and measurement technology is exceptional, built on more than a decade of continuous innovation, evolution, and expertise...
Sportswehiphopsa.com

Sink Or Swim (Ep184) | The Tino Cochino Radio Podcast

The TCR crew is gearing up for a ton of traveling and Tino is starting to feel some paranoia. Nicasio shares his thoughts on how he plans to discipline his child. Serina’s dog ate through a wall and Matt……is Matt.
World1stnews.com

Superstar: A decade of Wizkid’s excellent legacy

A decade ago, Grammy award-winning Nigerian recording artiste, Ayodeji Balogun released his debut studio album titled, Superstar. It marked the commencement of the Afropop boom in Nigeria and across Africa. The album title, Superstar was a prophesy, today, Wizkid is a Grammy award winner, one of the bestselling Afrobeats artistes...
Kidswashingtonfamily.com

8 Engaging Radio Programs and Podcasts for Kids

If you’re looking for some screen-free entertainment for your kids this summer, radio shows and podcasts may be the perfect answer. However, it’s not always easy to find engaging shows geared specifically towards kids, so we’ve put together a list of options that are all available to stream online. From a diverse array of music to captivating stories, these radio shows, stations and podcasts will capture the imagination of your little one.
Electronicsmartechseries.com

Podcast Radio Network Will Utilize Triton Digital’s Delivery, Monetization, And Measurement Technology To Support Their Streaming Audio And Podcast Strategy

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that Podcast Radio Network, the world’s first radio station network playing and talking about podcasts 24/7, has selected Triton Digital for the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio and podcast content.
Entertainmentsouthgatearc.org

Terry Robinson Amateur Radio Podcast

Visually impaired radio amateur Terry Robinson GM3WUX recently recorded a podcast with the Forth Valley Sensory Centre in which he talks about his love of amateur radio. Terry Robinson, Forth Valley Sensory Centre Trustee, fundraiser, amateur radio enthusiast and all round top bloke, describes his 50+ year interest in amateur radio and how it is a great way to meet people all round the world.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 6/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (9-18-2003): Details on two legit backstage fights, WWE’s spin on Superstar Graham on Confidential, Triple H’s extraordinary attempts to get into movies, more (34 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to two early Wade Keller Hotline from September 2003. The first installment of the Wade Keller Hotline Flashback was recorded and originally published on September 16, 2003 featuring a special commentary on the WWF Confidential story on “Superstar” Billy Graham – what story did the WWF tell and how close did it match reality? The second Hotline was recorded and originally published on September 18, 2003 and covered these topics: Details on two backstage legit fights in WWE and TNA, plus Angle’s family medical history raises concerns, Triple H goes to extraordinary lengths to get into movies, rave review of the Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle match on Smackdown, and more.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Stylish Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World To Know She’s ‘That Girl’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. With her colorful hair, mink lashes, nose rings, and long, multi-colored nails, track star Sha’Carri Richardson just made history when she sprinted her way into the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. With a time of 10.86 seconds, the 21-year-old athlete just won the women’s 100m race at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, taking the lead in the last few meters.