The State of Connected TV Advertising: What To Know

The Uplift Collective provides underrepresented publishers with opportunities for increased awareness and revenue, while empowering advertisers to make meaningful media buys. NEW YORK — Undertone, the leader in data-driven, intelligent high impact campaigns, today announced the launch of its newest initiative, the Uplift Collective. The trailblazing network is designed to connect Undertone’s collection of minority, women and LGBTQIA+ owned publishers – in addition to publishers that are committed to advancing social justice, environmental sustainability, and equal representation – with advertisers. In turn, the Uplift Collective makes it simple for advertisers and brands to make a real impact through mindful media buys. Publishers in the Uplift Collective, which include Her Agenda, SheMedia, Black Southern Belle and more, reach more than 50 million people worldwide.