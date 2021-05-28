Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The State of Connected TV Advertising: What To Know

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnected TV adoption has exploded. But how are advertisers fairing amid the transition from linear to what in the U.S. is called “CTV”?. That’s a question Innovid and Digiday believe they have the answer to, as it has released the results of a survey of 100+ brand marketers and agency execs’ thoughts on the state of Connected TV advertising.

www.rbr.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Tv#Advertisers#Ctv#Innovid#Connected Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosAdWeek

What Marketers Need to Know About the Transformation of TV Measurement

After technological advancements, a global pandemic and a major ratings miscalculation by Nielsen, TV consumption and viewership are evolving at record speeds. At Adweek’s Elevate TV and Video Measurement event, Sean Cunningham, chief executive officer of VAB, laid out a few basic principles for marketers to start preparing for the future of TV.
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

Premion’s Polk Pick Sparks OTT, Connected TV Options

The “premium” connected TV/OTT advertising platform designed for regional and local advertisers launched by TEGNA that as of 2020 sees Gray Television as a minority stakeholder has widened its partnership with IHS Markit. The move is designed to bring Polk data to Connected TV and OTT campaigns for automotive advertisers...
TV & Videosvideonuze.com

Inside the Stream Podcast: Diving Into the Connected TV Advertising Flywheel

Welcome to this week’s edition of Inside the Stream, the podcast where nScreenMedia’a Chief Analyst Colin Dixon and I take listeners inside the world of streaming video. Today we dive deep into the connected TV advertising flywheel, which I wrote about earlier this week. The TL;DR summary on the CTV ad flywheel is that the massive base of 82% of U.S. households with a CTV device has created a viewing platform for a growing array of free, high-quality ad-supported streaming services, the funding for which is coming from a robust CTV ad model that is siphoning spending from both linear TV budgets and mid-to-lower funnel digital/performance-oriented budgets. (Yes, I know that is a mouthful, but I break it all down on the podcast)
Public Healthmarketingdive.com

Brands must go beyond advertising to connect in a post-COVID-19 world

The following is a guest post by Chris Gannett, president of EarBuds. Opinions are the author's own. We've been hearing about the pending "death of advertising" for years, with ever-increasing ads having less and less influence on actual consumer decisions. Today, the up to 10,000 ads we see every day makes each of them less impactful. It turns out that hitting people in the face with a fire hose is actually a bad way to convince them they should take a drink.
InternetForbes

What Is The Future Of Advertising In A Post-Cookie World?

CEO at Jeeng, a company helping publishers create automated & personalized messaging which fuel engagement and monetization. Ever since Google announced its plans to make third-party cookies obsolete on Chrome browsers by 2022, many publishers and advertisers have been scrambling to prepare for a cookieless world. The truth is, they’ve...
TV & VideosMiddletown Press

Facebook, ViacomCBS, The Trade Desk Execs Join Future of TV Advertising Panel

Taylor Wynne, Digital Lead, Media Investment, Facebook; John Halley, Chief Operating Officer, Advertising Revenue, ViacomCBS; and Jed Dederick, SVP Global Client Development, The Trade Desk, will participate in a panel moderated by Heidi Chung, Media Analyst and Correspondent, Variety Intelligence Platform, on June 29 in the Variety Streaming Room. Connected...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

View TV Group Selects CommScope Advertising Technology As Part Of Its Broadcast-Grade Connected TV Solution

CommScope announced today that View TV Group, a Connected Television (CTV) solution provider, has selected the CommScope manifest manipulation software to strengthen its broadcast content delivery networks (CDN) solution, which facilitates the transition of traditional channels to digital platforms with fully proven monetization. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Marketsmediapost.com

Data Shows People On The Move And What It Means For Advertising

As California and many other states lift mask mandates, data shows people are on the move, and increasingly dining in at restaurants, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. The data also shows a shift in media buys, from search to digital out-of-home. Yelp data estimates more than 3.7 million diners seated through the...
Businessadtechdaily.com

Undertone Launches the Uplift Collective, a Curated Media Network that Connects Minority-Owned and Underrepresented Publishers with Likeminded, Committed Advertisers

The Uplift Collective provides underrepresented publishers with opportunities for increased awareness and revenue, while empowering advertisers to make meaningful media buys. NEW YORK — Undertone, the leader in data-driven, intelligent high impact campaigns, today announced the launch of its newest initiative, the Uplift Collective. The trailblazing network is designed to connect Undertone’s collection of minority, women and LGBTQIA+ owned publishers – in addition to publishers that are committed to advancing social justice, environmental sustainability, and equal representation – with advertisers. In turn, the Uplift Collective makes it simple for advertisers and brands to make a real impact through mindful media buys. Publishers in the Uplift Collective, which include Her Agenda, SheMedia, Black Southern Belle and more, reach more than 50 million people worldwide.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Xandr Invest Adopts OpenID To Streamline Audience-Based National Linear Buys

AT&T’s Xandr Invest TV linear platform has adopted OpenID, the unique identifier developed by OpenAP, the advanced audience targeting platform. Buyers using the Invest TV platform to build linear campaign proposals can now activate unified audiences across all major television networks, and use those audiences within the platform to define deals, distribute and collect RFPs across publishers, review and request changes to proposals, and analyze post-campaign reporting.
TV & Videosnielsen.com

Big Picture: Getting A Clearer View Of Streaming’s Part Of Total TV Use

The television set has always been a magnet within the home that brings friends and family together to enjoy entertainment and each other’s company. That remains true today, yet the physical TV set has become much more than a window into traditional programming. Live, scheduled TV viewing remains a fixture in our media diets, but streaming is on pace to account for one-third of consumers’ total TV time in the U.S. by the end of this year.
Electronicsmartechseries.com

New DynAdmic Innovation Deeply Fuses Connected TV with Connected Audiences for First Time

A revolutionary new product from DynAdmic is changing the entire industry’s ability to effectively target this viewership. The proportion of households severing their connections to traditional cable is forecast to increase by 44% in the next three years. Consumer adoption has been fast, and the amount of time people are spending on connected devices increases daily. Whilst many marketers know there is a power in the incremental reach created by increasing ad exposure during influential times of the day on CTV, the contextual abilities to target people accurately has been escaping them. Until now.
EconomyThrive Global

Sue Reninger of RMD Advertising: “Stay connected to your consumers/market”

Stay connected to your consumers/market: In a world of social media, most brands have become more similar than different. Some have violated the essence of the brand to join the ever-growing category of “edgy brands” in the social space. But the best communities are those that attract brand lovers: consumers and category advocates that WANT to share their thoughts/opinions, and enjoy being a part of the creation or recreation of a brand.
TravelSKIFT

Digital Advertising in Travel 2021

Travel companies slashed marketing budgets last year as travel in the majority of the world became an unknown future. Now that the recovery has begun, they need to double down on marketing investment to drive recovery and growth. Report Overview. When the pandemic started and travel was immediately put on...
EconomyAdWeek

The 5th Paradigm of Marketing Is Emerging. What That Means for Advertisers

Unprecedented disruption has required marketers to reimagine longstanding strategies amid accelerated changes in consumer needs and the consumer experience as a whole. Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and President, Healthcare, shared his insights on inspiring and achieving breakthrough work and how he envisions the fifth paradigm of marketing to unfold at this week’s Adweek at Home event.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

NLogic Partners with Adgile to Bring Real-Time Performance Management Capabilities to TV Advertising in Canada

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - NLogic, the leading provider of audience analysis software, technology and data integration services to the broadcast and advertising industry in Canada has partnered with Adgile, the next generation performance management platform for TV advertising, to bring their real-time data and analytics capabilities for linear and on demand TV to Canada.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

GB News: Kopparberg and other brands suspend advertising on TV channel

At least five brands, including Kopparberg drinks and Nivea skincare, have suspended advertising on GB News pending “further review” of the channel’s content.The Swedish brewery appeared on a list of companies whose commercials had appeared on GB News after its launch, amid a social campaign to calling for advertisers to boycott it.Kopparberg, best known for its ciders, told Twitter users: “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We want to make it clear to everyone that our ad ran on this channel without our knowledge or consent.”The firm added: “Kopparberg is a drink for everyone and we have immediately...