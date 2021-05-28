The Q1 Cord-Cutting Monitor: What’s New Is Old

4 Top Streaming Stocks For Your Watchlist Right Now. Streaming stocks have prospered over the past year due to the pandemic. However, some may have reservations about the segment as things are slowly shifting back to normalcy. That said, streaming stocks remain some of the most active stocks in the stock market today. After all, streaming is the future of video and music entertainment. No one wants to be tied to a TV schedule, and streaming means that you can watch anything you want at any given time. However, the industry has become relatively competitive in recent times. But this is only natural for a product that’s rising in popularity.