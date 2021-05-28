Cancel
The Q1 Cord-Cutting Monitor: What’s New Is Old

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 28 days ago

“There is no small irony in the observation that the deal to combine WarnerMedia and Discovery will, at least initially, have a far greater impact on linear TV than it will on streaming,” note Craig Moffett and Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson, the esteemed Wall Street analyst house. “Yes, the deal is ostensibly about assembling the right assets for a DTC future. But perhaps its most significant impact early on will be that it slows rather than hastens the pace of the transition.”

www.rbr.com
