Digital Content Revenue: Driven by Emerging Subscription Models

Digital Asset today announced a new partnership with Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) to enable Daml-driven applications on the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform. Nasdaq and Digital Asset customers will be able to leverage applications built in Daml, a multi-party application platform, and connect them seamlessly into the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform. Daml also presents an opportunity for Nasdaq and its customers to build application logic in Daml to manage new types of assets, such as ESG certificates, real estate, precious metals and more as part of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Services Platform, a DLT agnostic offering aimed at providing its clients with the ability to manage the full lifecycle of digital assets.